Pineview Park BMX Hosting Olympic Watch Parties

ST. CLOUD -- Pineview Park BMX is hosting a watch party where the journey began for Alise Post Willoughby.

Wednesday they will be kicking off the night with local riders practicing BMX and showcasing their high flying skills from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. followed by the Olympics BMX opening motos.

Live streaming on a big screen starting at 8:00 p.m. at Pineview Park BMX.

On Thursday you can watch local riders chasing their dreams of hoping, of someday, competing for Team USA with live local racing action starting at 7:00 p.m.

Live Stream of the Olympic BMX Finals on the big screen will start at 8:00 p.m. as they cheer on Alise and the rest of Team USA as they compete in the Medal Rounds!

This is the 3rd Olympic competition for St. Cloud native Alise Post Willoughby. She is the defending silver medalist.

The concession stand is stocked and the grill will be serving up burgers and dogs so come for dinner and stay for the show!