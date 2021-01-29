Pet-Safe Wine for Your Valentine Cats & Dogs

You might have a wonderful significant other, but you know as well as I do, that your pet gives you more love than any human being ever could. That's why they deserve to be your very special valentine. The problem is, you can't just buy your dog or cat a bottle of wine. Or can you?

Photo of Gloria by Kelly Cordes

ZinfanTail Dog Wine is designed to relax your dog while offering them fresher breath. While dogs do not react to dog wine like cats do to catnip, most dogs will exhibit a relaxed state of behavior that includes:

Relaxed digestive tract

Fresher breath

When ingested, peppermint extract will act as a mild sedative

Regarding Peppermint: It's important to note that this company does not use peppermint oil, as it's been shown to have negative effects for dogs. However; Peppermint leaf, when used in small amounts, can have natural tummy ache relief and provide better breath for your dog.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

MEOWMOSA ANYONE?

Photo by Kelly Cordes

It's important to note; that you should not give your cat or dog wine that is not made specifically for pets.

Meowmosa liquid catnip is a liquid catnip designed to stimulate your cat's love for catnip. Simply pour into a cup of your choice and serve to simulate a tasty beverage for your cat. Most cats will exhibit a catnip type behavior that includes increased playfulness, rolling around, flipping over and general hyperactivity. If ingested, catnip will act as a mild sedative. Just so you know, catnip is not a true toxin and is not addictive.