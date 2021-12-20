Peace Lutheran Holding 15th Annual Christmas in the Barn Services

COLD SPRING -- A local church is holding rustic Christmas services for the whole community this week.

Peace Lutheran Church of Cold Spring is putting on their 15th annual Christmas in the Barn. The services will include the telling of the Christmas story and singing of hymns.

The barn is not heated, so you are encouraged to dress warmly and bring blankets. Hot apple cider will also be available.

Services are Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. inside the barn at 26258 County Road 2 between Cold Spring and St. Joseph.

For more information, you can email crleither@gmail.com, call 320-260-1606, or visit the church's website at https://www.peacelutherancoldspring.org/.

