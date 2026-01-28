Paynesville Residents Urged To Monitor Tap Water Temperature

Paynesville Residents Urged To Monitor Tap Water Temperature

Cate Gillon, Getty Images

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- An area city is advising residents to check their water during this cold stretch of weather.  The City of Paynesville says that due to the cold weather, residents should check the temperature of their tap water. The city says that if the temperature of cold water coming from the tap is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, you need to let a small stream of water run from the tap.

How much water do you need to run from the tap?

The small stream should be about 1/8" to 1/4" in width, or about the width of a pencil. If residents have to run the water due to the cold, they also need to contact the city office to receive a water credit on their first-quarter water/sewer bill.  If you fail to contact City Hall, you will be charged for all the water used.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes

A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota

Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: cold weather
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON