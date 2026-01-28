PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- An area city is advising residents to check their water during this cold stretch of weather. The City of Paynesville says that due to the cold weather, residents should check the temperature of their tap water. The city says that if the temperature of cold water coming from the tap is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, you need to let a small stream of water run from the tap.

How much water do you need to run from the tap?

The small stream should be about 1/8" to 1/4" in width, or about the width of a pencil. If residents have to run the water due to the cold, they also need to contact the city office to receive a water credit on their first-quarter water/sewer bill. If you fail to contact City Hall, you will be charged for all the water used.

