UPDATE: Names Released in Fatal Paynesville Fire

PAYNESVILLE -- Police have released the names of the woman killed in a Paynesville trailer fire and her father, arrested on suspicion of setting it.

Officials say 22-year-old Jamey Newport of Paynesville was discovered in the bathroom of the home during the fire. She was taken to Paynesville Hospital where she later died.

A man identified as 46-year-old John Newport, also of Paynesville, was arrested at the scene.

Officials say the suspect is the victim's father.

The Paynesville Police Department arrived at 420 Minnie Street, Trailer 20 just before 7 p.m. on July 23. Officials say they responded to the fire on a tip from a caller. According to the caller, a man was pouring gasoline inside the trailer before setting it on fire. Police say the entire home was engulfed when they arrived.

Jamey Newport’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Cause of death is listed as “Inhalation of products of combustion” and the manner of death is “Homicide.”

John Newport was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and then brought to the Stearns County Jail, where he faces charges of second-degree murder.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.