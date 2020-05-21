VIRTUAL CONCERT HAPPENING TOMORROW NIGHT TO HELP AREA YOUTH

Pathways 4 Youth helps youth experiencing homelessness on a path to grow and become contributing members of our community. Tonight at 7pm the Mallrats Band will be performing at Pioneer Place on 5th for a virtual experience to help raise money for this great organization, that is helping Youth in our community. Funds are desperately needed at this time.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Since there is no school due to the pandemic, things have become even more difficult for a group of young Minnesotans who need our help. If you can imagine, the meals they received in school may be the only food these youth receive in a day.

When: This THURSDAY, May 21st, 7 pm- 8:30 pm

Where: The Pioneer Place on 5th via YouTube

The following link is to make a donation to Pathways 4 Youth: