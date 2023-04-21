Passenger Found Guilty For Assaulting Teen Girl On MN Flight

Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.

Another time on a flight from Fargo to Orlando, I was seated next to a young priest who was extremely unhappy that he had been assigned to a small Catholic church in the middle of nowhere North Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

He continued to order shots and offered me shot after shot. I thought that I may as well keep drinking with him since the thought of listening to his problems for the entire trip sober would have been excruciating.

But I've never had a revolting experience like this teen had. I don't know what it is with some people that they would think actions like this are okay. Baffles me!

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota, a Minneapolis man named Neeraj Chopra, was found guilty in federal court of sexually abusing a teenager that was seated next to him on a flight.

It's alleged that 40 year old Chopra when seated next to the teen on a flight from Boston back to Minneapolis that Chopra would cover his lap with a blanket with part of the blanket on the teen's leg and would inappropriately touch the teen.

Despite the teen's pleas to stop, the touching continued.

Chopra faces a prison term of up to 2 years and a fine of $250,000 when he is sentenced at a yet to be determined date.

Maybe when he gets to prison, he can show all his prison buddies his little puppet show.

Forgotten First Albums: Rock's 61 Most Overshadowed Debuts

David Letterman's Most Memorable Late-Night Moments