Not too long ago, there was a Minnesota kid who was in contention for having the best "kid" mullet in the USA, that honor went to a Wisconsin child. Now the same folks running the kid's mullet championship are back with a competition for men, and right now they are narrowing it down to the top 25. In the current top-100 are several Minnesota men.

MulletChamp.com the website that ran the kid's contest is now running the men's contest and they are in the process of going from the top 100 to the top 25 to do that they need your votes. To help you out, here are the Minnesotans that made the top 100, and if you feel like voting for them, you might be the vote that gets them into the top 25.

Let's meet the Minnesotans that are rocking mullets in this competition.

These 8 Minnesota guys seem to have some serious flow and different ways of wearing their mullets. Brady has more of a subtle mullet, while Erik and Dan have a fuller more robust mullet.

The winning mullet will walk away with $2,500, 2nd and 3rd place will get a prize pack.

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so it's up to you to choose which ones make the cut. Voting runs from today through the 21st and you can head here to vote.

