Paramount Center for the Arts Announces Program Closures

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Center for the Arts is cancelling all programs and events through May 11th.

The closure includes all theatre performances, visual arts studio and tech site classes, gift gallery, exhibits including Gallery St. Germain, Theatre Lobby and Studio C, and community outreach programs.

Ticket purchasers and class registrants will be contacted by the Paramount box office.

The Visual Arts Studios will remain open until further notice to allow for people to collect their work.

