Paper Mill Temporarily Closes, Cites COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) -- A northern Minnesota paper mill is temporarily closing because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

UPM Blandin cites market forces for shutting down its Grand Rapids mill. The company did not provide exact details of the shutdown, but a representative from Teamsters Local 346 says the closure is expected to last about two weeks.

``The global response to the coronavirus pandemic has led to an overall slowdown of the economy. We are taking short-term measures to respond to market conditions. We rely on our global network of modern paper mills to meet customer demand,'' UPM Blandin General Manager Scott Juidici said in a statement.

According to UPM Blandin's website, the mill, founded in 1901, employs 400.