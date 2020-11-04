Ovie And The Franchise – So You’re Saying There’s A Chance? [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Vikings are 2-5 on the season after beating the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday. The Vikings' schedule gets much easier moving forward, and the team actually has a path to the playoffs.

This week, Jay and Dave discuss the Vikings at length, compare Dalvin Cook to Adrian Peterson, figure out the margin of error for the purple in order to make the playoffs, sprinkle in some Twins talk and more.

"Ovie and the Franchise" is recorded every Wednesday afternoon.