Ovie And The Franchise: July 16th, 2020

Ovie and The Franchise is a podcast featuring Dave Overlund and Jay Caldwell and is recorded every Thursday. The show can also be heard on "Hang Up and Listen" Thursday afternoons from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.

This week we talk about the upcoming MLB season and just how good the Twins might be, which other teams in the division could give the Twins trouble in the standings, how the new acquisitions might help in the postseason and more baseball topics.

We also discuss the NFL's plan to use new face shields to help prevent the spread of COVID and how that might affect players' feelings on whether or not to return to the field this fall, and the upcoming playoff series between the Wild and Canucks.