Ovie and Franchise is a weekly podcast with Dave Overlund and Jay Caldwell. The show also airs on WJON Thursday afternoons.

This week, Dave and Jay discuss the likelihood of the Northwoods League's return this year, why the NHL is so committed to finishing this season as opposed to preparing for next year, who to side with the MLB's money dispute and the recent MIAC football shakeup.

PART ONE (MIAC DISCUSSION):

PART TWO (MLB, NHL, NWL):