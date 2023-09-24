Over An Inch of Rain Fell in St. Cloud on Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We finally got some much-needed rain across much of Minnesota on Saturday.

The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.36 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

We're now at 1.46 inches for the month of September, which is still .92 of an inch below normal for the month so far.

For the entire year, we're up to 19.30 inches of precipitation, which is 3.70 inches below normal.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms can be expected through Tuesday.

No severe weather is expected and rainfall amounts will vary greatly from location to location due to the scattered distribution of the rainfall.

Seasonable temperatures are expected these first few days of autumn with little day-to-day variation.

