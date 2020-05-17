Over 7,300 COVID-19 Tests Run in Minnesota Saturday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says over 7,300 COVID-19 tests were run in the state on Saturday.

The department reported 699 new positive cases and 22 additional deaths for overall totals of 15,668 cases and 722 deaths. The MDH says 587 of the fatalities have been residents of long-term care facilities.

Currently, there are 487 people in the hospital and 221 in the ICU. Both numbers are down slightly from the day before.

Stearns County is now up to 1,713 cases and 10 deaths. Sherburne County reported six new cases and their second death. Their total case count now stands at 150.

Wright County is up to 162 cases and one death, and Benton County now has 131 cases and two deaths.

The MDH says so far over 150,600 tests have been run statewide.