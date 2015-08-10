One Hurt, One Cited in Red Light Crash

ST. CLOUD -- One person was hurt and another was given a ticket after a crash in east St. Cloud Sunday night.

St. Cloud Police say 22-year-old Tinodiwa Musemburi of St. Cloud was stopped at the intersection of Highway 10 South and East St. Germain, waiting to turn left onto East St. Germain. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Brandon Hoeschen of Brainerd was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway 10.

Musemburi went to turn left on a green arrow when Hoeschen also pulled into the intersection thinking his light was turning green and struck Musemburi's car.

Musemburi was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Hoeschen was cited for driving through a red light.