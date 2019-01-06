One Dies in St. Paul Triplex Fire, Another Jumps to Safety

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- One person is dead after a fire at a triplex in St. Paul that forced a man to jump to safety from the second floor.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Gaede says the fire was reported about 12:20 a.m. Sunday in one unit. Crew members using a ladder rescued four family members from a second-story window.

Gaede says a man in his 30s already had jumped and was not seriously hurt. The man then broke the fall of his 9-year-old son, who also jumped.

The assistant chief says firefighters helped the mother down the ladder along with sons ages 1, 3 and 8.

After putting the fire out, crews found an injured person on the second floor who was declared dead.

Gaede says the fire doesn't look suspicious.