Old Tech’s Media Center To Go On Sale Soon

The old Technical High School building is being converted into the new City Hall and the old Tech High School media center will go on sale within the next couple months. St. Cloud City Planner Matt Glaesman says they have taken public input from those in the neighborhood and that input has been considered into the plan for that property. Based on the site proximity to Highway 23 Glaesman says that property is well suited for commercial. Since the city owns the media center property they can be more intentional with who they sell the property to. Glaesman says potential developers call the city often looking for possible locations to build. He says the city can help direct potential businesses to open locations that would fit their needs.

The former Herberger's space in downtown St. Cloud remains empty after Herberger's vacated the building in August of 2018. A new developer out of New York purchased the property called Twenty Lake Holdings in the summer of 2020. Glaesman says that building could become anything based on the zoning. He says the city is often involved in discussions with the developer about the Herberger's space but says because of its unique floor plan it can be a tough fit for most retailers. He says the former Herberger's site is zoned C3 which means it could be retail, restaurant, entertainment venue or office space.

South St. Cloud is seeing the most significant growth in signal family homes. Glaesman says the growth on the south side has been consistent for the past few years and expects that trend to continue. If you'd like to hear my full conversation with St. Cloud City Planner Matt Glaesman listen to it below.