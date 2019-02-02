Officials Nix Boundary Waters Reservations Because of Glitch

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) -- Federal officials say they are starting over on accepting reservation for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northeastern Minnesota because of technical issues.

Forest Service officials say only a small number of people were able to receive access to apply for permits, so officials are canceling reservations that have been processed and are issuing refunds.

Officials say they have changed the system so customers can now apply for permits and secure reservations at the same time, in hopes of speeding up the process. A new date for accepting those reservations has not been announced.

Details on the reservation process can be found at https://www.recreation.gov/permits/233396.