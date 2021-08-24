NWS: St. Cloud Officially Had Nearly 1 1/2″ of Rain Tuesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had 1.41 inches of rain on Tuesday morning. The measurement is taken at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

NWS says Tuesday's rain is the highest daily total for any day so far this year in St. Cloud. The previous high was 1.25 inches of rain that fell back on June 28th.

The rain total for St. Cloud for August is now at 1.92 inches of rain, so we're still an inch below normal for the month so far. However, this is no longer one of the top 10 driest Augusts on record in St. Cloud.

The rain total for St. Cloud for the summer months of June, July and August is now at 5.38 inches, which means this is still the second driest summer on record so far in St. Cloud. We're still nearly five inches below normal for the summer.

Unofficially at the radio station (which is also on the east side of St. Cloud), we had 1.73 inches of rain.

The highest automated gauge report came from near Cannon Falls at 3.72". The Twin Cities International Airport had 1.39 inches of rain.

