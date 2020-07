UNDATED -- Heat and humidity will prevail into mid-July as a stagnant pattern remains in place.

Many days with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s are expected for the first half of the month.

National Weather Service

Aside from St. Cloud's precipitation, all other climate stats for June were above normal.

The rain near the end of the month really changed the tide for the Twin Cities and Eau Claire.