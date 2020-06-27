Number of COVID-19 Cases Creeps up in Local Counties

ST. PAUL -- Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns Counties are all seeing new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 427 additional cases of the virus in the state from Friday, including four in Benton, four in Sherburne, and 10 in Stearns. The statewide total is now up to 35,033.

The MDH also reported six more deaths bringing the total to 1,417.

Currently, there are 300 people in the hospital including 155 in the ICU. Those numbers continue to drop. Health officials say another 393 people have recovered for a total of 30,401.

So far nearly 569,000 tests have been run in Minnesota.