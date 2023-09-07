Now THIS is Pumpkin Spice too? Are Minnesotans on Board?

This whole Pumpkin Spice thing might be getting out of hand. It's starting to get ridiculous. When I saw that there were pumpkin spice scented feminine products I had to stop and think that this is crazy. Are people really that nuts for pumpkin spice things in the Fall?

Apparently so.

I have heard this rumor, and I'm sure others have as well... apparently it's not a rumor. It's actually happening. If you love Wendy's Frostys, you may or may not love this new addition. A Pumpkin Spice Frosty. Even if you are turning up your nose at this idea, would you try it for free?

There is the option to get the Wendy's coupon book which includes 5 free items. This does include the Pumpkin Spice Frosty. It's only in the junior size for that promotion. How are they describing the Pumpkin Spice Frosty?

Ok, well if you like pumpkin flavored things this actually sounds pretty good. I would want to try this after hearing that description. It sounds like something I wuold want to try.... but with the arrival of the pumpkin spice frosty, the vanilla version will be put on hold until the end of the PSL season. Why can't they do both at the same time? No idea, but that is the way it is. So if you like the vanilla version, you will have to wait.

