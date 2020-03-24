Northstar Bus Link to Reduce Service

ST. CLOUD -- The Northstar Link is reducing its schedule to match the Northstar Commuter Rail.

Effective Wednesday there will be two southbound trips in the morning to meet the train along with two return trips northbound. There will also be two northbound trips in the evening after meeting the train as well as two southbound trips each afternoon to meet the train. There will not be Fabulous Friday or weekend service for the Northstar Bus Link.

They are encouraging you to make only essential trips at this time.