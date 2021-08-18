Northern MN Wildfire Spreads to 3,200 Acres, No Containment

ISABELLA -- The fire in northeastern Minnesota has now grown to 3,200 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service says there is no containment of the fire yet which was first detected on Sunday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. about 15 miles southwest of Isabella.

The fire is threatening cabins, homes, and recreational sites. The Lake County Sheriff's Office has ordered evacuations in the area including McDougal and Sand Lake. Highway 2 has also been closed in the area.

There are currently 42 people fighting the fire, along with two helicopters, one fixed-wing airplane, eight engines, and various other large vehicles.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

