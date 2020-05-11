North Dakota State Fair Canceled for This Year

MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA -- The North Dakota State Fair has been called off for this summer. Organizers say it's due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Dakota State Fair is held in Minot and was scheduled for July 17th through the 25th. According to their website, it is the largest annual state event with more than 300,000 people attending over the fair's nine-day run.

All tickets that were bought with a credit card will be refunded back into that account. It is not necessary to contact the Fair as those ticket holders will soon see their credit.

Meanwhile, Minnesota State Fair officials have not made a decision yet on our fair. It is later in the summer running August 27th through September 7th, but it is considerably larger than North Dakota's drawing over two million people annually.