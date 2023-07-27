Recent Opening Act Pulls Back The Curtain On Jelly Roll & It’s Great To Read!

Jelly Roll has taken the Country music world by storm, and recently he performed at the North Dakota State Fair, his opener, Alexandra Kay, recently posted about opening for Jelly Roll, and she shared about the time she met him when she was younger, and the story is just as sweet as his name sounds.

Jelly Roll played at the North Dakota State Fair last week (Saturday, July 22), and his opener Alexandra Kay posted about that experience.

I got to witness this incredible human play to 18,000 people last night. In the midst of his sky rocket to the top he is always reaching out a hand to someone who looks up to him. Last night, and many times before.. that hand was extended to me. The words he spoke of me and my career on the stage last night will stay with me forever.. and the opportunity to perform in front of his loyal and dedicated fan base was an absolute honor. Thank you Jelly Roll and ND State Fair for having me!

It wasn't the first experience that Alexandra Kay had with Jelly Roll. That was a few years ago and before the show on Saturday Alexandra shared that moment, and it was just as telling as her previous post, about how kind and giving Jelly Roll is.

This pic is from last year in May, when I met Jelly Roll at an event on Music Row in Nashville. That day he stopped me in the crowd and gave me words of encouragement and advice that I will never forget. Today, I’m opening a show for him at the North Dakota State Fair time flies when you’re having fun!

It certainly seems like Jelly Roll is as real and authentic as his music is, which is wonderful to hear. Minnesota fans of Jelly Roll had the chance to see him play earlier this month at Mystic Lake Casino, and as far as I can see that was his only stop in Minnesota this year.

