Non-Essential Court Hearings in MN Delayed for 30 Days

ST. CLOUD -- Most state court proceedings are on hold for 30 days while we grapple with the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Tim Ostby is the 7th Judicial District Court Administrator. The 7th District covers several central Minnesota counties including Stearns and Benton. He says the Minnesota Judicial Council issued an order which places all non-essential court cases on hold until April 22nd, including jury trials.

Ostby says there are some hearings that still need to take place like new in-custodies, child protection cases and some juvenile delinquency cases.

Court personnel are using teleconferencing and phone-conferencing when they can, but many court staff are working remotely from home.

Ostby says each court administration office is notifying parties and litigants of those types of cases which are on hold.

If you have any questions you can call your county courts facility.

