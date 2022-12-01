No One Wants to be Mayor of this VERY Small Minnesota Town

So, check this out. The town of Whalan, a very small town in Southern Minnesota, has no mayor. Or, technically they won't have a mayor after January of 2023. They had an election and no one ran for the position. Then there were a few write in candidates. The top three vote getters were contacted and none of them wanted the job either.

So, now what?

Well, after this, there was an ad put together. Like the job listings. No one applied. What is the problem?

KARE 11 talked with Michele Peterson, a rep for the city of Whalan. She indicated that they have had no luck, no one has applied, and it's a pretty easy gig. It pays $150 a month. Which, I realize is not very much, but there isn't that much to do. It's unincorporated. Which means they don't have fire or police in that town, they borrow from neighboring towns when/if needed. So you don't have to manage that. The only real requirement is to attend two meetings. Easy. An easy $150.

But there is a catch. You have to live there. This town only has 67 people living in it. That's actually up from 63 from the last census.

Still sounds like a pretty easy gig. Any takers?

