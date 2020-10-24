No. 21 Minnesota Falls to No. 18 Michigan 49-24

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Milton accounted for two touchdowns in an unflappable debut at quarterback for No. 18 Michigan, and the Wolverines trampled No. 21 Minnesota with 256 rushing yards in a 49-24 victory to open the virus-delayed season.

Zach Charbonnet ran for a 70-yard score in the first quarter to set the tone for Michigan’s dominance on offense, one of five rushing touchdowns. Donovan Jeter followed by scoring on a 15-yard scoop of an airborne fumble forced by a blitzing Michael Barrett, one of five sacks by the Wolverines.

Minnesota quarterback Tyler Morgan completed 18 of 31 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown, along with one interception. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns for the Gophers. Rashod Bateman was Minnesota's leading receiver with 8 catches for 101 yards.

Minnesota's special teams looked atrocious, but was playing without its starting kicker and starting punter.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers play at Maryland this Friday (10/30) night 6:30 PM CT on ESPN.