Nice Weather, Coronavirus Lead to Robust Garden Seed Sales

WAITE PARK -- The governor's stay at home order and nice weather this spring has more people turning their attention to gardening.

Tom and Ellen Woods own Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery. Tom says that combination has meant a run on seeds and starter plants...

Put it this way, we've been ordering twice per week and we still can't keep them in stock. You know, everybody is at home and need something to do. I think gardening is really good therapy.

Woods says there is no supply shortage of seeds, but the new challenge is getting them delivered in a timely matter as many wholesalers are working with limited staff right now.

He says you can always call the store at (320) 252-5234 for information, or stop by. He says they also offer curbside pickup if you don't feel comfortable entering the store.