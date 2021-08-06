Neighbors of Benton Co. Fair Complain of Trash in their Yards

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Benton County Fair is back this week at the fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. The event attracts thousands and apparently they are leaving behind a lot of garbage.

Residents who live near the fairgrounds have called WJON news to complain about the trash they are finding from water bottles, to cups, to even diapers.

So who is responsible for cleaning up the area? St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says if the trash is on private property it is the owner's responsibility to clean it up.

Kleis says it is a crime to throw your garbage on someone's lawn, but that would be difficult to prove and police would need to see who did it.

Benton County Fair spokesman Al Stemper says they do have a morning crew that goes out and cleans about a one-block perimeter around the fair when they have enough people to cover the streets.

St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says the city was sending the street sweepers down to the area Friday morning

Sauk Rapids Public Works Director Pete Eckhoff says they send out the street sweepers in the mornings as well. However, he says his biggest issue is people removing the 'no parking' signs along the streets and someone even stealing a 'pedestrian crossing' sign that has to be replaced.

