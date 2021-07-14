A GREAT REASON TO RIDE

Do you own a motorcycle, and look for reasons to ride every chance you get? Well here is a ride you definitely can feel good about.

The United Way of Central Minnesota is holding a "Books & Bandana's" Motorcycle Ride this Saturday, July 17th from 9 an to 4 pm.

Registration is going to be limited to the first 50 riders to get registered for the event. Knowing that, you have a chance to register today instead of waiting until the day of.

To register you can click www.unitedwayhelps.org. Registration is $30 per bike, and there is no additional cost for a passenger to ride with you. Your registration fee gets you into the ride as well as a bandana and a light meal once you get back.

The event will begin with registration at 9am, at The Upper Deck Sports Bar & Grill, located at 38440 55th Avenue in Sartell. The ride will begin at 10 am and return at 2 pm.

WHY ARE YOU RIDING?

The $30 entry fee for this event will help provide monthly books to a child in central Minnesota for the next five years, for the Imagination Library program through The United Way of Central Minnesota.

There will be 3 stops along the way at local parks where the kids and families of those children will be awaiting your arrival. During each of the three stops, all bikers and their passengers will have the chance to participate in many different activities, like reading the book, "My Papi Has A Motorcycle" to children, competing in a pedal bike obstacle course, to sign autographs for the kids and enjoy a snack before moving on to the next town.

