Name Added to List of Clergy Likely to Have Abused Minors

ST. CLOUD -- A former bishop has been added to a list of suspected child abusers in the Diocese of St. Cloud. Bishop Donald Kettler says he has added the name of Bishop Harold Dimmerling to the list of clergy likely to have abused minors.

Kettler recently received an allegation that Dimmerling sexually abused a minor while serving as a priest in the Diocese of St. Cloud. Kettler says he has spoken to the victim and deemed the allegation credible. There has been no other report of sexual misconduct involving Dimmerling in the diocese.

Kettler says he will be holding listening sessions in the near future in the areas of the diocese where Dimmerling served. He was ordained in May of 1940, and his assignment included serving at the Cathedral of St. Mary in St. Cloud from 1940 to 1943.

He later served as bishop of Rapid City, South Dakota from 1969 until his death in 1987.