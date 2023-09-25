Naked Or Not? How Do Most Minnesotans Sleep At Night?

HOW MUCH DO MINNESOTANS LOVE THEIR PJ'S?

I think one of the best parts of being a Minnesotan, is being able to experience all the different seasons; and not just outside, but inside as well. I not only change my sheets to flannel in the colder months, but I also tend to dress in a sweatsuit when I go to bed, and I love it!

MINNESOTANS ARE STYLISH SLEEPERS

Believe it or not, we just happen to be a pretty sleep fashionable state. Minnesota has been ranked number 8 in 'Stylish Sleepwear' with our absolute favorite sleeping ensemble, not exactly what everyone else expects us to be. No...we are not a state that sleeps in one-piece zip-up feety matching pajamas most of the time...(maybe during the holidays just for a fun family moment), but in general, we like our T-shirt or tank top and underwear the best.

SOCKS ANYONE?

I was kind of surprised that we didn't make the top three states for sleeping in socks, too; but you can bet if it's a cold winter night, my cold feet are going to be covered up until my body heat says it's time to ditch them in the middle of the night.

What about those people who choose to sleep completely naked? Well; I'm not saying every state doesn't have them; yes; I know a few of those folks. The folks who take home the naked and not afraid trophy are Colorado, Maine, and Mississippi.

If you want to dig a little deeper and find out how important our stylish bedrooms are as well, you'll find that Minnesota came in 8th place for not only stylish pajamas but also for creating an atmosphere that screams 'My sleepy time is important.'

You can see all the other details and where other states fall by clicking HERE.

