My Favorite Cards: 1984 Fleer Update Kirby Puckett

Every collector has a white whale. Maybe it's a '52 Mickey Mantle, or a 2011 Topps Mike Trout rookie. For me, and my dad, it was the 1984 Fleer Update Kirby Puckett rookie card.

One of the only things I still collect to this day is Twins team sets. I have almost all of them from 1961-2000 or so. The original plan was to collect them all: Topps, Fleer, Score, Bowman, Upper Deck, Donruss, Sportflics- we wanted them all.

As the years went on and my disposable income went down, I narrowed it down to just Topps cards. But there was one card in particular that had always eluded us.

The price of the Puckett card was insane during the baseball card boom of the late-80's/early 90's. There was no way we could afford it, especially in the Minnesota market where the card was even more marked-up.

Years went by, and many trips to Shinders and baseball card shows across the state left us empty handed in our pursuit of the card.

Finally, one year I picked up a bunch of extra shifts at work and found a PSA 7 Puckett on Ebay for about $150. I got it a few weeks before Christmas and couldn't wait to give it to my dad for his gift.

For real: I had an easier time holding on to my engagement ring before I could propose than I did waiting to give this card away. I was that excited.

I don't remember exactly what his reaction was, but I think he liked the card. The best part is that it's in my collection now!