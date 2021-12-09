Must-See Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming To Stillwater In 2022

If you're looking for a fun experience in the lull of winter, you're going to want to bundle up and head toward Stillwater, MN this January!

Every year the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce hosts the Fire & Ice Winter Social featuring a large variety of multicolored hot air balloons! It really is a sight to see.

According to the official Facebook event page, you'll be able to feel the heat from the hot air balloon as the flames ignite the balloon to take flight over the St. Croix Riverway.

The event kicks off in Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater on Friday, January 28th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Friday, January 29th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday's festivities will also include a free ice cream social event courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society. Each attendee will receive a free ice cream cone, limited to one per person. (We're not sure why, but Minnesotans LOVE enjoying cold ice cream in the cold climate. It's a thing)

There will also be ice sculptures, fire pit stations, festive lights, music and so much more!

In case of inclement weather preventing the balloon launch, hot air balloons will instead be on display in the park. The pilots also will be on hand to take photos and answer questions.

If you do plan to attend, make sure you dress appropriately for the weather to keep warm. The whole event is exclusively outdoors.

You can keep up with the festival's latest announcements by following their official Facebook event page.

