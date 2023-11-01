Murder-for-Hire Charge Dismissed Against Todd County Man
LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A conspiracy to commit murder charge has been dismissed against a Grey Eagle man who was accused of trying to hire a hitman in a murder-for-hire scheme.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Todd County District Court, local law enforcement learned from an informant that 39-year-old Robert Thomas of Grey Eagle had paid a hitman about $10,000 to have a family member killed in the summer of 2021.
The murder never happened because the alleged would-be assassin left the home without shooting the targeted family member.
Court records alleged that Thomas believed that he stood to inherit a substantial amount of money and property upon the family member's death.
Court records don't indicate why the charge was dismissed.
