If you're flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) later this week, you better get there early.

Jeff Lea is the Manager of Strategic Communications at the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP. And he says Thursday and Friday of this week -- March 27 and 28 -- will be two of MSP's busiest days so far this spring break.

In fact, Lea says they're expecting more than 51,000 people will go through security each of those days at MSP.

But the airport's ready.

MAC CEO Brian Ryks says “We’ve had extensive coordination with our team, our airlines, federal partners, and others to bolster staffing levels and help us assist travelers passing through MSP in the coming weeks.”

The airport has issued a number of tips to help you get to your flight with a minimum of issues:

Get to the airport at least two hours in advance for domestic flights.





Get to the airport at least three hours in advance for international departures.





Book your parking at the airport online and get the lowest price options available and a guaranteed parking spot.





Consider using MSP Reserve which offers a booking for a spot and time for you in the security line. It's free, but availability is limited and offered only at select times.





If your flight is out of Terminal 1, look for the shortest wait times on the security checkpoint boards at both ends of the ticketing lobby. You can get to where you're going from either checkpoint, but the North checkpoint often has shorter wait times.





You can use either level at Terminal 1 to pick-up or drop-off passengers.





If you're waiting to pick-up someone at the airport, you can hang-out in your car in one of the two Cell Phone Waiting Lots and wait for that "I'm ready" cell phone call. (That way, you're not clogging up the drop-off zones waiting for your person.) And the cell phone lots are free.





Brief yourself on the latest security screening procedures, what you can and can't take on your flight and other security measures before you get into a security line.





If you're travelling out-of-country, the US State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) helps the government contact you in case of emergency and give you timely travel, health and safety information for the countries you're travelling in.





Finally -- and this tip is mine -- try to keep your sense of humor. There'll be a lot of people in a relatively small area who are all on a relatively tight schedule. Try real hard to fly friendly.