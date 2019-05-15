MSHSL Transfer Rules [PODCAST]

The Minnesota State High School League has rules for students transferring using the open-enrollment option. MSHSL Media Specialist John Millea joined me on WJON Tuesday. John explained the school a student chooses to attend as a 9th grader is their school. If a student looks to transfer to another school without changing residence they are not eligible to play varsity sports but John identified some exceptions to that rule. Listen below.

The State high school league has looked at adding a shot clock for basketball but there is no plan in place to make this happen. John says there has been some support for this but the cost for schools to have a shot clock operator, the training of the operator and the 1-time purchase of the clock are reasons to not make this move.

John also talked how classes and section assignments are determined. New class and section assignments have been determined for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. Each determination is good for 2 school years.