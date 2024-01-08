More Rounds of Snow in MN Monday Night, Wednesday, Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says the Winter Weather Advisory in central Minnesota will now expire at 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

We're expected to see another round of snow Monday night which could bring us between one and two inches of additional snow. The next round should begin around 9:00 p.m. and last for a few hours.

Early reports of snow from Monday morning into the afternoon general are between two and three inches of snow in central Minnesota. St. Stephen was at 2.2 inches at 3:30 p.m., Buffalo at 2 inches at 1:30 p.m.

The highest amount of snow in southwestern Minnesota was 6 inches in Slayton as of 1:00 p.m. Monday.

With snow expected overnight, it will be a slow commute Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says there will be chances for some light snow accumulations again on Wednesday, and around Friday night, though none of these look to amount to much more than a couple of inches of snow.

This weekend, our first taste of arctic air of the season arrives that will linger into the first half of next week. We could have highs in the negative digits on Sunday and Monday with lows in the teens below zero.

