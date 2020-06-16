More Hot and Windy Weather This Week

UNDATED -- Strong and gusty southerly winds will develop throughout Tuesday, especially across western Minnesota.

A Wind Advisory (valid from 12 pm to 10 pm Tuesday) has been issued for portions of western Minnesota where sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

National Weather Service

Hot and breezy weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the 90s in most locations each day.

A cold front will arrive Thursday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms and more seasonable temperatures.