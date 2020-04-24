Moondance Jammin Country Fest Postponed Until 2021

WALKER -- A popular country music festival has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Organizers of Moondance Jammin Country Fest they've made the difficult decision to postpone the 14th annual event.

Owner Kathy Bieloh says with the festival set to take place in less than two months, there were just too many hurdles and too many unknowns to deal with in such a short time.

All tickets, camping and chair tag orders for the event will be valid for the next years event.

Moondance Jammin Country Fest will return June 24-26, 2021.