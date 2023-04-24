Monticello Water Samples Test Safe

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - The results are in and the city of Monticello’s drinking water was not affected by the Tritium water leak at the Monticello Nuclear Power Plant.

The city submitted a water sample for testing in March, and the results show that the level of Tritium in the water is significantly below the maximum standard set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The report shows:

The EPA’s maximum limit of Tritium in drinking water is 20,000 pCi/L (picocuries per liter).

The highest result from the Monticello water sample was 209 pCi/L.

The lowest result was 33.9 pCi/L.

The Minnesota Department of Health will review the findings at Monday’s city council meeting.

