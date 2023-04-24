Monticello Water Samples Test Safe
MONTICELLO (WJON News) - The results are in and the city of Monticello’s drinking water was not affected by the Tritium water leak at the Monticello Nuclear Power Plant.
The city submitted a water sample for testing in March, and the results show that the level of Tritium in the water is significantly below the maximum standard set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Get our free mobile app
The report shows:
- The EPA’s maximum limit of Tritium in drinking water is 20,000 pCi/L (picocuries per liter).
- The highest result from the Monticello water sample was 209 pCi/L.
- The lowest result was 33.9 pCi/L.
The Minnesota Department of Health will review the findings at Monday’s city council meeting.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- 5 Minnesotans Make Forbes List of Richest People.
- US Supreme Court to Hear Hennepin County Case.
- Come On Down! Minnesota Prize Featured on "The Price is Right".