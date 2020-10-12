Money Mondays; Living in Rural St. Cloud [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Money Mondays I talked with Jennifer Lesmeister from Laraway Financial. The topic was "Financial Pros and Cons of Moving out of the City". Jennifer discussed the advantages being a lower cost of living and lower auto and home insurance rates. She says for people choosing to live in rural areas they will pay less for housing and see lower crime rates as a general rule. Listen to our conversation below.

Jennifer says the cons are home prices may be lower but property taxes could be higher. A larger lot and living space can mean higher utilities, water and garbage bills. Other cons include owning a home means you're responsible for its maintenance and upkeep, leaving the city can mean relying more on cars and commuting and more space can mean buying more furniture and home appliances.

If you'd like more information on how you can achieve financial success contact Laraway Financial.