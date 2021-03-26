MnDOT Seeking Input on Hwy 23 Study in Milaca

MILACA -- There are a few days remaining to weigh-in on a Highway 23 Transportation Study in the city of Milaca.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has an on-line survey open through Wednesday seeking input on traffic flow needs, safety improvements and multimodal use.

The study will coincide with a future project in 2025-2026 where MnDOT will improve Highway 23 just to the east of the study area from the Rum River Bridge to Mille Lacs County Road 2 in Milaca.

An on-line presentation and project-area map are also available to explain the key highlights of the Highway 23 corridor.