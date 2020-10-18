MN Reports 17 More COVID-19 Deaths, 3 in Local Counties

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19, as well as 1,715 new confirmed cases and 17 probable cases.

Statewide the numbers are now at 2,234 for overall fatalities and 122,812 for total cases.

Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns counties each had one more death reported. The three residents were in their 60s, 80s, and 90s.

The local case counts also increased Sunday with Stearns adding 90 confirmed and two probable, Sherburne adding 34 confirmed and one probable, and Benton adding 10 confirmed cases.

Health officials say more than 2,500,000 tests have been completed in Minnesota.