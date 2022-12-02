MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit

Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!

An

officer arrested a 39-year-old male recently for driving impaired with 0.269 BAC. The driver had a prior DWI in 2017. Don’t make the same mistake twice and risk a crash that could end it all. Plan a sober ride. Extra enforcement now.

The annual campaign of extra enforcement on Minnesota roads

This is a good reminder that if you are heading out to a work holiday party, or are celebrating this weekend do it responsibly and find a safe ride home, as there is increased enforcement across Minnesota roadways. AND the judge won't be in until Monday!

So far in 2022, there have been more than 400 Minnesota traffic deaths. Of the 39 deaths on Minnesota roads in October, 5 of those were alcohol-related, and the year through October, the last month of data available, there were 97 people who died from alcohol-related crashes.

Finally, with snow and wind expected over the next couple of days, it's also a good reminder to slow down and make sure you have your lights on.

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie