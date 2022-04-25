MN National Guard Supporting Flood Operations

CROOKSTON -- The Minnesota National Guard is helping residents dealing with flooding in northwestern Minnesota.

On Saturday a severe spring storm system with heavy rain and strong winds caused flash flooding in the northwestern part of the state.

Flooding on Red Lake River at Crookston closed local roads and threatened key facilities, including a fire station and a housing development.

Forecasters are predicting the Red Lake River to crest near 29 feet. The record high water mark was 28.4 feet in 1997. No injuries or damages have been reported and the city has not asked anyone to evacuate.

Several counties have declared local emergencies and activated their emergency operations plans.

