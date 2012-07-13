MN GOP, Former Chairman Face Fines Over Recount

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Campaign finance regulators have fined the Minnesota Republican Party, former chairman Tony Sutton and a separate corporation over the financing of recount in the 2010 governor's race.

The state Campaign Finance Board on Friday imposed fines of $26,900 for the party and $3,000 each for Sutton and Count Them All Properly Inc.

The latter is a corporation created to pay for the party's recount between Republican Tom Emmer and Democrat Mark Dayton.

The board's ruling also says Sutton could be open to criminal sanctions for redirecting a contribution, but only if a county attorney pursues the matter.

Current GOP Chairman Pat Shortridge says the party has learned from past mistakes and made major changes in the way it does business.

Sutton says he disagrees with the ruling.

